Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:35am   Comments
Goldman Expects Interest Rate Hike By 50bps at May, June Meetings: Reuters

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points each at its May and June meetings, following remarks by Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve's chairman.

Reuters reported that the Fed must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched, Powell said on Monday. 

"Our best guess is that the shift in wording from 'steadily' in January to 'expeditiously' today is a signal that a 50bp rate hike is coming," the analysts wrote in a report published late on Monday.

The Fed raised rates last week for the first time since 2018. 

Also See: Investors Adjust After Tightened Monetary Policy, Some Expect Steeper Path Ahead: Reuters.

They anticipate four further 25 basis point rate hikes in 2022, one at each Fed meeting in the second half of this year, and three in 2023. The analysts, however, left their forecast for the Fed's terminal rate unchanged at 3%-3.25%.

Price Action: GS shares are up 0.88% at $342.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

