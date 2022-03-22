 Skip to main content

Tesla, Xpeng, Li Auto, Nio, BYD: How EV Prices Are Looking Like In China With Latest Hikes
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 5:10am   Comments
Leading electric vehicle makers have recently rushed to hike prices in China amid chip shortages and rising raw material costs. 

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was among the first automakers to announce the increases, local rivals such as BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEVwere not far behind.

Tesla’s consolidated price hikes in China were steep as it announced the increases in three installments in one week.

In comparison, Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett, followed suit and announced a hike as well. 

Note: This Above graphic applies only for China and has been updated as of March 22, 2022.

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) is still exploring the range of price increases. The EV maker’s CEO Li Xiang has reportedly said the battery costs have risen by a ridiculous amount in the second quarter.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), which relies on battery-swapping services, has said it does not plan to increase prices as of now, while Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) has not yet announced any price hike plans.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Price hikesNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

