5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 3:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion after the closing bell. Carnival shares slipped 0.7% to $18.81 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. Nike shares climbed 5.3% to $137.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.1% to $454.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) increased its share buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion. Alibaba shares fell 0.8% to $102.72 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion after the closing bell. Worthington Industries shares rose 0.9% to $62.05 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

