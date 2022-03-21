Executives Buy Around $16M Of 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
US stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite jumping over 2% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
MiX Telematics
- The Trade: MiX Telematics Limited MIXT Director Ian Jacobs acquired a total of 7,304,475 shares at an average price of $0.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $3.51 million.
- What’s Happening: MiX Telematics reported expansion of 2k new subscriptions to its integrated fleet mgmt. technology for an existing Brazilian bus and coach customer.
- What MiX Telematics Does: MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe.
Barnes & Noble Education
- The Trade: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED Director David G Golden acquired a total of 28,172 shares at an average price of $3.98. The insider spent around $112.23 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Barnes & Noble Education recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- What Barnes & Noble Education Does: Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services.
Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks
New Peoples Bankshares
- The Trade: New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. NWPP Director B. Scott White acquired a total of 66,300 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $152.21 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained over 17% since the start of the year.
- What New Peoples Bankshares Does: New Peoples Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company for New Peoples Bank. The Bank offers a range of banking & related financial services focused on serving individuals, small to medium-size businesses, and the professional community.
Axcella Health
- The Trade: Axcella Health Inc. AXLA 10% owner Noubar Afeyan acquired a total of 6,319,371 shares at an average price of $1.91. The insider spent $12.07 million to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Axcella Therapeutics recently announced a $25 million registered direct offering.
- What Axcella Health Does: Axcella Health Inc a biotechnology company focused on treating complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, compositions.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.