Executives Buy Around $16M Of 4 Penny Stocks

US stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite jumping over 2% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

MiX Telematics

The Trade: MiX Telematics Limited MIXT Director Ian Jacobs acquired a total of 7,304,475 shares at an average price of $0.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $3.51 million.

Director Ian Jacobs acquired a total of 7,304,475 shares at an average price of $0.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $3.51 million. What’s Happening: MiX Telematics reported expansion of 2k new subscriptions to its integrated fleet mgmt. technology for an existing Brazilian bus and coach customer.

MiX Telematics reported expansion of 2k new subscriptions to its integrated fleet mgmt. technology for an existing Brazilian bus and coach customer. What MiX Telematics Does: MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe.

Barnes & Noble Education

The Trade : Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED Director David G Golden acquired a total of 28,172 shares at an average price of $3.98. The insider spent around $112.23 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director David G Golden acquired a total of 28,172 shares at an average price of $3.98. The insider spent around $112.23 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Barnes & Noble Education recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

: Barnes & Noble Education recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. What Barnes & Noble Education Does: Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services.

New Peoples Bankshares

The Trade : New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. NWPP Director B. Scott White acquired a total of 66,300 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $152.21 thousand.

: Director B. Scott White acquired a total of 66,300 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $152.21 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock has gained over 17% since the start of the year.

: The company’s stock has gained over 17% since the start of the year. What New Peoples Bankshares Does: New Peoples Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company for New Peoples Bank. The Bank offers a range of banking & related financial services focused on serving individuals, small to medium-size businesses, and the professional community.

Axcella Health