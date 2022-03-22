 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Joe Biden's 'New World Order' Comments Go Viral: Here's The Context

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 3:42am   Comments
Share:
Joe Biden's 'New World Order' Comments Go Viral: Here's The Context

A comment by U.S. President Joe Biden about a “new world order” has gone viral and was trending in the fourth spot on Twitter at press time.

What Happened: Biden made the comments ahead of the Business Roundtable’s CEO quarterly meeting on Monday, where he dwelled on the Russia-Ukraine war and how investments by companies in the U.S. have created over 450,000 manufacturing jobs.

The Business Roundtable is a non-profit lobbyist association whose members are the chief executive officers of several major U.S. companies, including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

“We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it.  And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” Biden said.

Why It Matters: The president's comments about the new world order — also the name of a long-standing conspiracy theory — soon went viral and were trending in the fourth spot on Twitter with 74,000 tweets at press time.

While Biden didn't say anything to imply he was referring to the conspiracy theory, social media users discussed the term in that context.

The new world order conspiracy theory hypothesizes that secretive forces like the Illuminati or Freemasons are conspiring to rule the world through a totalitarian government.

Several influential historical and contemporary figures have been alleged to be part of the secretive forces as part of their plot to achieve world domination.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple's EV Map Routing Feature Finally Comes To Ford Mustang Mach-Es
Apple's Latest iPad Air Has Users Complaining About 'Hollow' And 'Creaky' Feeling — Is It 'Bendgate' 2.0?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 22, 2022
Markets See Mixed Day Amid Rising Oil Prices, Treasury Yields
Dutch Watchdog Levies €5M Penalty On Apple; Marking 9th Weekly Penalty Since January
Apple Users Experiencing Outages
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Joe Biden New World OrderNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com