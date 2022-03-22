Joe Biden's 'New World Order' Comments Go Viral: Here's The Context

A comment by U.S. President Joe Biden about a “new world order” has gone viral and was trending in the fourth spot on Twitter at press time.

What Happened: Biden made the comments ahead of the Business Roundtable’s CEO quarterly meeting on Monday, where he dwelled on the Russia-Ukraine war and how investments by companies in the U.S. have created over 450,000 manufacturing jobs.

The Business Roundtable is a non-profit lobbyist association whose members are the chief executive officers of several major U.S. companies, including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

“We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” Biden said.

Why It Matters: The president's comments about the new world order — also the name of a long-standing conspiracy theory — soon went viral and were trending in the fourth spot on Twitter with 74,000 tweets at press time.

While Biden didn't say anything to imply he was referring to the conspiracy theory, social media users discussed the term in that context.

The new world order conspiracy theory hypothesizes that secretive forces like the Illuminati or Freemasons are conspiring to rule the world through a totalitarian government.

Several influential historical and contemporary figures have been alleged to be part of the secretive forces as part of their plot to achieve world domination.