Elon Musk Reacts To Claims Of Google Translate Trolling Russia's Space Chief On Twitter

Tweets from Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin seem to be getting lost in translation, according to writer Ashlee Vance, as Google seems to be "having a go" at Russia's space chief who recently traded barbs with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Rogozin’s tweets are being turned into unintelligible gibberish thanks to Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Translate, which Musk found hilarious.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reacted to Vance’s post on Twitter about Rogozin’s mistranslated post with laughter emojis. Vance has written a biography on Musk titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future."

On Monday, Rogozin commented on a news story about London-based communications firm OneWeb entering into a launch agreement with SpaceX that would allow the latter to resume Satellite launches.

The machine-translated version of Rogozin’s comment made little sense. It read, “What nonsense) Space is not able to do what our Frigate did. OneWeb is doomed, despite your warm hands from the applause. What are you happy about? Demagoguery of a boa constrictor with a chicken, that they were lucky to meet on a narrow path? ))) I'm sorry OneWeb, but they are to blame”

Why It Matters: OneWeb’s switch to SpaceX came after Russia blocked deployments with French rocket company Arianespace S.A., according to a prior report.

Musk has taken digs at Rogozin recently over the invasion of Ukraine and other topics. The billionaire entrepreneur also challenged Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to a fight last week.

Still, Musk has refused to block Russian news sources on Starlink, saying he is a “free speech absolutist.”

Price Action: On Monday, Tesla shares closed 1.7% higher at $921.16 in the regular session and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

Photo by Роскосмос on Wikimedia