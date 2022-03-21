Here's Why OneWeb Resorted To Elon Musk's SpaceX For Satellite Launch
- OneWeb Ltd looks to use Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) to launch satellites.
- OneWeb would continue deploying the remaining 220 spacecraft out of its initial planned fleet of 648.
- OneWeb made a move after Russia blocked deployments with French rocket company Arianespace SA, Bloomberg reports.
- OneWeb also looked to beam broadband down from low-Earth orbit to businesses and government customers.
- Russia refused to let OneWeb proceed with a March 5 launch in the Kremlin-controlled Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan using a Russian-supplied Soyuz rocket operated by Arianespace.
- Russia urged the U.K. to sell its stake in the business and sought assurance of OneWeb against not utilizing it for military applications.
- OneWeb looked to resume the launches in 2022.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.71% at $912.10 on the last check Monday.
