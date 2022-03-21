 Skip to main content

Lancaster Colony Bags Distribution Rights For Arby's Sauce Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:05pm   Comments
  • Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ: LANC) has agreed with Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. to supply Arby's Horsey Sauce and Arby's Sauce products to the U.S. and Canadian retail channels.
  • Arby's, founded in 1964, is a sandwich restaurant brand with more than 3,300 restaurants in seven countries.
  • The agreement provides Lancaster Colony exclusive rights to supply and distribute the Horsey Sauce and Arby's Sauce products.
  • The company has planned a limited launch of these products for select Club stores in the U.S. starting in its fiscal Q1 ending September 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: LANC shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $154.47 on the last check Monday.

