Lancaster Colony Bags Distribution Rights For Arby's Sauce Products
- Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ: LANC) has agreed with Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. to supply Arby's Horsey Sauce and Arby's Sauce products to the U.S. and Canadian retail channels.
- Arby's, founded in 1964, is a sandwich restaurant brand with more than 3,300 restaurants in seven countries.
- The agreement provides Lancaster Colony exclusive rights to supply and distribute the Horsey Sauce and Arby's Sauce products.
- The company has planned a limited launch of these products for select Club stores in the U.S. starting in its fiscal Q1 ending September 30, 2022.
- Price Action: LANC shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $154.47 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.