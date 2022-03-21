What's Going On With Rocket Mortgage Shares Today?

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading lower Monday despite the release of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner entered into a purchase plan to buy company stock.

The filing shows that Farner entered into the share trading plan on Feb. 28. Farner will have no influence or control over any purchase of shares under terms of the purchase plan.

The plan allows Farner to buy up to $36 million of Rocket Companies stock between March 30 and Dec. 30.

RKT 52-Week Range: $10.07 - $27.44

The stock was down 4.5% at $10.50 at time of publication.

Photo: Erik Drost from Flickr.