Nextbite Partners With IHOP For Virtual Restaurant Launch
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:27pm   Comments
Nextbite Partners With IHOP For Virtual Restaurant Launch
  • Nextbite has partnered with the IHOP restaurant chain to roll out two delivery-only brands, Thrilled Cheese and Super Mega Dilla. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, California-based Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN).
  • The new brands will be available through more than 50 IHOP restaurants in nine states, including Arizona, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas.
  • "Based on our early test results and the excitement shown so far by the IHOP franchisees, we hope to expand to more IHOP restaurants throughout the year," said Alex Canter, CEO, and co-founder of Nextbite.
  • Customers can also order the items through Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats, and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) DoorDash.
  • Price Action: DIN shares are trading lower by 2.93% at $76.47 on the last check Monday.

