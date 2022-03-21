Pear Therapeutics, SoftBank Team On Sleep/Wake Disorder Therapeutic For Japanese Market
- Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PEAR) has agreed with SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) to develop a Japanese-language digital therapeutic for sleep/wake disorders for the Japanese market.
- In the U.S., Pear is marketing Somryst, the only FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics for treating chronic insomnia.
- This strategic initiative is a part of Pear's strategy to commercialize digital therapeutics in international markets.
- Related: Pear Therapeutics' Digital Therapeutic For Insomnia Shows Meaningful Reductions In Severity Through 6 Months.
- Under the agreement, Pear will develop digital therapeutic applications for sleep/wake disorders for the Japanese market, and SoftBank will investigate the Japanese market potential for those applications.
- SoftBank has an option to negotiate an exclusive license for Pear's digital therapeutics for sleep/wake disorders in Japan.
- Read Why BTIG Sees An Upside OF 55% In Pear Therapeutics.
- Price Action: PEAR shares are up 6.76% at $4.74 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General