 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pear Therapeutics, SoftBank Team On Sleep/Wake Disorder Therapeutic For Japanese Market
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Pear Therapeutics, SoftBank Team On Sleep/Wake Disorder Therapeutic For Japanese Market
  • Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PEAR) has agreed with SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) to develop a Japanese-language digital therapeutic for sleep/wake disorders for the Japanese market.
  • In the U.S., Pear is marketing Somryst, the only FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics for treating chronic insomnia. 
  • This strategic initiative is a part of Pear's strategy to commercialize digital therapeutics in international markets. 
  • Related: Pear Therapeutics' Digital Therapeutic For Insomnia Shows Meaningful Reductions In Severity Through 6 Months.
  • Under the agreement, Pear will develop digital therapeutic applications for sleep/wake disorders for the Japanese market, and SoftBank will investigate the Japanese market potential for those applications.
  • SoftBank has an option to negotiate an exclusive license for Pear's digital therapeutics for sleep/wake disorders in Japan.
  • Read Why BTIG Sees An Upside OF 55% In Pear Therapeutics.
  • Price Action: PEAR shares are up 6.76% at $4.74 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

GM Buys Out Softbank's Stake In Cruise Self-Driving Unit And Commits Additional Capital
EV Week In Review: Musk Muses Over 'Master Plan Part 3,' Price Hikes Order Of Day Amid Input Cost Inflation, Ford Lays Out Europe EV Plans And More
Microsoft Joins Other Investors In Raising Funds For This Blockchain Start-up
SoftBank Founder Boosts Collateral To 33% Of Stock As Stock Prices Sink
SoftBank-Owned Arm Ltd Looks To Prune ~1K Jobs As It Prepares For IPO
SoftBank's $1B Block Sale Is Causing Coupang's Meltdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com