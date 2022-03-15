Pear Therapeutics' Digital Therapeutic For Insomnia Shows Meaningful Reductions In Severity Through 6 Months

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Pear Therapeutics Inc PEAR announced data that further underscore the effectiveness of Somryst for chronic insomnia at the World Sleep 2022.
- Interim data from the DREAM study, analyzed in mid-Q1 2022, had 991 patients enrolled to date.
- In 779 patients who completed end-of-treatment (EOT), the population achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in insomnia severity (ISI), sleep onset latency (SOL), and wake-after-sleep onset (WASO) from baseline to post-treatment at nine weeks.
- In the 193 patients who completed the six-month follow-up, significant improvements in ISI, SOL, and WASO were maintained through six months.
- Interim data showed that of participants treated with Somryst, the mean ISI at baseline was 18.8, and at EOT was found to be 11.3, and at six months 12.1.
- By the end of treatment, 78.7% and 73.3% of participants treated with Somryst achieved the clinically meaningful definition of SOL remission (falling sleeping within 30 minutes or less) and/or WASO remission, respectively.
- Similar patterns in WASO, SOL, sleep efficiency and sleep quality were also demonstrated in an additional study evaluating older adults (55 years of age or older).
- Somryst is an FDA-authorized 9-week prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) that addresses the underlying issues of chronic insomnia by delivering cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.
- Price Action: PEAR shares are up 10.30% at $4.61 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.