Read Why BTIG Sees An Upside OF 55% In Pear Therapeutics
BTIG initiated coverage of Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) with a Buy rating and $12 price target, representing an upside of almost 55%.
- Analyst Marie Thibault believes Pear is one of the best-positioned companies in the prescription digital therapeutics space.
- According to the analyst, the Company has a head start on a regulatory, commercial, and operational basis. Its PearCreate and PearConnect platforms are intended to iterate and distribute new PDTs rapidly.
- Recently, Citi initiated coverage of Pear Therapeutics with a Buy rating and $13 price target.
- According to analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg, Pear is well-positioned to leverage a "first-mover advantage" in prescription digital therapeutics.
- While a reimbursement overhang could pressure the shares into 2022, a "reimbursement inflection point is approaching," and Pear has a path to "rapidly scale" with commercial and pipeline products once a streamlined regulatory framework for prescription digital therapeutics is in place in 2022 and 2023, says the analyst.
- Price Action: PEAR shares are up 23.40% at $7.65 during the market session on the last check Monday.
