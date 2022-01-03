QQQ
+ 1.33
396.52
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
-770.00
46516.18
-1.63%
DIA
+ 0.47
362.85
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.44
474.52
+ 0.09%
TLT
-2.74
150.93
-1.85%
GLD
-2.81
173.77
-1.64%

Read Why BTIG Sees An Upside OF 55% In Pear Therapeutics

byVandana Singh
January 3, 2022 12:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why BTIG Sees An Upside OF 55% In Pear Therapeutics

BTIG initiated coverage of Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) with a Buy rating and $12 price target, representing an upside of almost 55%.

  • Analyst Marie Thibault believes Pear is one of the best-positioned companies in the prescription digital therapeutics space.
  • According to the analyst, the Company has a head start on a regulatory, commercial, and operational basis. Its PearCreate and PearConnect platforms are intended to iterate and distribute new PDTs rapidly.
  • Recently, Citi initiated coverage of Pear Therapeutics with a Buy rating and $13 price target. 
  • According to analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg, Pear is well-positioned to leverage a "first-mover advantage" in prescription digital therapeutics. 
  • While a reimbursement overhang could pressure the shares into 2022, a "reimbursement inflection point is approaching," and Pear has a path to "rapidly scale" with commercial and pipeline products once a streamlined regulatory framework for prescription digital therapeutics is in place in 2022 and 2023, says the analyst.
  • Price Action: PEAR shares are up 23.40% at $7.65 during the market session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General