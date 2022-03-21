5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) - P/E: 6.76 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 2.84 City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) - P/E: 1.63 Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) - P/E: 7.02 MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) - P/E: 6.42

This quarter, ACRES Commercial Realty experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.36 in Q3 and is now $0.22. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 1.38% from 9.21% last quarter.

This quarter, Comstock Holding Co experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.29 in Q2 and is now $0.34. City Office REIT saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.32 in Q3 to $0.36 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.72%, which has increased by 0.23% from 4.49% last quarter.

Forestar Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.81, which has decreased by 4.71% compared to Q4, which was 0.85. MFA Finl's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.08, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.84%, which has increased by 1.08% from last quarter's yield of 9.76%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.