Match Unveils New Dating App - This Time For 'Single Parents'
- Online dating provider Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) launched its newest dating app, Stir, to connect single parents.
- Stir's scheduling feature help members display their "me time" with matches to help coordinate calendars.
- Stir aims to tap the 20 million single parents in the U.S. underserved on mainstream dating apps.
- The company has a vast portfolio of online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic.
- Stir is available on the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS App Store and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Play.
- Price Action: MTCH shares traded lower by 3.35% at $99.25 on the last check Monday.
