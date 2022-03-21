 Skip to main content

Match Unveils New Dating App - This Time For 'Single Parents'
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:13am   Comments
  • Online dating provider Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCHlaunched its newest dating app, Stir, to connect single parents. 
  • Stir's scheduling feature help members display their "me time" with matches to help coordinate calendars.
  • Stir aims to tap the 20 million single parents in the U.S. underserved on mainstream dating apps.
  • The company has a vast portfolio of online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic.
  • Stir is available on the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS App Store and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Play. 
  • Price Action: MTCH shares traded lower by 3.35% at $99.25 on the last check Monday.

