Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower Monday morning following several reports that a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed in southern China.

The Boeing 737, which was part of a China Eastern Airlines fleet, has reportedly crashed with 132 people on board, consisting of 123 passengers and nine crew members. The number of casualties is currently unknown.

According to Chinese state media, the crash caused a mountain fire in the Guangxi region. Contact with the flight was lost as the plane traveled over Wuzhou.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration said it had activated an emergency mechanism and dispatched a team to the scene.

Related Link: Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Of China Eastern Airlines Crashes With 132 On Board: Bloomberg

BA 52-Week Range: $167.58 - $267.36

Boeing shares were down 6.39% at $180.50 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.