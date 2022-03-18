Read Why Jefferies Sees Sharp Upside In This Thrift Store Operator
- Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans initiated coverage of ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) with a Buy rating and $13 price target, implying a 57% upside.
- Ashley noted ThredUp is uniquely positioned in the resale industry as the only managed marketplace for mass apparel and footwear.
- ThredUp is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories.
- Price Action: TDUP shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $8.16 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for TDUP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for TDUP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings General