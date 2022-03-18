 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Jefferies Sees Sharp Upside In This Thrift Store Operator
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Read Why Jefferies Sees Sharp Upside In This Thrift Store Operator
  • Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans initiated coverage of ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) with a Buy rating and $13 price target, implying a 57% upside.
  • Ashley noted ThredUp is uniquely positioned in the resale industry as the only managed marketplace for mass apparel and footwear.
  • ThredUp is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories.
  • Price Action: TDUP shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $8.16 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TDUP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TDUP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TDUP)

Where ThredUp Stands With Analysts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Why Jim Cramer Likes Greenbrier Companies, Hillenbrand
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com