 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Rival Lucid Said To Be Eyeing Price Hikes For Future Models As Inflation Bites
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2022 8:55pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Rival Lucid Said To Be Eyeing Price Hikes For Future Models As Inflation Bites

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is exploring price hikes for its future car models, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the premium electric automaker's chief executive officer, Peter Rawlinson.

What Happened: Rawlinson linked the potential move to huge inflationary pressures caused by soaring nickel prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival will, however, continue to honor prices for existing reservation holders.  

Rawlinson, a former chief engineer at Tesla until 2013, said he did not want a fiasco similar to Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), which earlier this month rolled back price hikes after facing immense customer backlash online.

See Also: Rivian Missed 2021 Production Targets And Is Now Reportedly Bumping Up Prices

Lucid earlier this month significantly lowered production targets for 2022, citing extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.

Why It Matters: Tesla, the biggest EV maker, on Tuesday raised prices for some of its cars for a second time within a week in the U.S. and China — two of its top markets. 

Its CEO, Elon Musk,  had tweeted that the company was facing significant inflationary pressures linked to raw materials and logistics. 

Several EV makers, including BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY), have already raised prices or exploring further hikes due to similar circumstances. China’s Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is rumored to roll out price hikes from Monday.

Price Action: Lucid stock closed 4.4% higher at $24.7 a share on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Lucid 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

Looking At Lucid Gr's Recent Whale Trades
This Apple Supplier Is Said To Be Planning A $9B Factory In Saudi Arabia To Make Chips, EV Parts
Will China's Supply Chain Issues Cause Problems For The Fed This Week?
The "Clean Energy" Movement Might Be Neglecting A Crucial Energy Spender – Could This Be An Opportunity For Early Players?
Apple Co-Founder's New Car Is An EV — And It Is Made By This Tesla Rival
EV Week In Review: Tesla Feels Pinch Of Higher Input Costs, Nio's Hong Kong Listing Hedges Against Delisting Threat, Rivian's Teething Problems To The Fore And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Peter RawlinsonNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com