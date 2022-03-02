 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rivian Missed 2021 Production Targets And Is Now Reportedly Bumping Up Prices: Here's Why
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2022 4:20am   Comments
Share:
Rivian Missed 2021 Production Targets And Is Now Reportedly Bumping Up Prices: Here's Why

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is raising the starting prices of its two electric vehicles currently on sale by up to 20% due to inflationary pressure and higher component costs, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive. 

What Happened: Irvine, California-based Rivian is hiking the price of its R1T electric pickup by 17% and its R1S electric sports utility vehicle by 20%.

The R1T electric pickup truck currently goes on sale at $67,500, while the R1S starts at $72, 500 onwards.

Rivian has attributed the price hikes to soaring inflation, input costs, unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts, as well as higher expenses for some options, upgrades, and accessories, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Rivian is among a host of EV startups that went public last year without first beginning deliveries to customers. The EV maker fell short of its target of making 1,200 electric vehicles in 2021, having produced just 1,015 vehicles and delivering 920.

Rivian, backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), in November reported a steep quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly-listed company.

Shares in the company have been under pressure since the start of this year after CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian was delaying deliveries of its 400-mile R1T pickup truck to 2023.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed 8.4% lower at $61.9 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down 39.7% so far this year.

Photo by Rivian on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIVN)

Analyst Ratings For Rivian Automotive
How Georgia's Gubernatorial Race Could Impact Rivian, Its Factory Plans
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Rival Lucid Cuts 2022 Production Target By Up To 40% Due To Extraordinary Supply Chain Issues
Why Tesla, Nio And Rivian Shares Surged Today
Rivian Automotive Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs RJ ScaringeNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com