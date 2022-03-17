 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Demand For US Drones, Missiles Increases After Russian Invasion: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
European Demand For US Drones, Missiles Increases After Russian Invasion: Reuters
  • Reuters reported that European governments approached the U.S. government and defense contractors with a shopping list of arms, including drones, missiles, and missile defenses, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for U.S. weaponry.
  • Germany, along with its potential deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) F-35 jet fighters, has inquired about systems to defend against ballistic missiles, the report noted, citing sources familiar with the situation.
  • RelatedGermany To Buy 35 Lockheed F-35 Fighter Jets: Reuters
  • Poland is planning to purchase sophisticated Reaper drone systems from the U.S. on an urgent basis, the report added, noting a Polish government official. 
  • Requests are also coming in from other countries in Eastern Europe, where allies are keen to acquire weaponry that Ukraine has successfully used against Russian forces, the report mentioned.
  • European allies are "doubling down" on their defense spending, the report quoted Mara Karlin, a Pentagon deputy defense secretary.
  • The Pentagon has re-established a team to respond to the increased demand to speed up U.S. government approval for sales and transfers of arms produced by American defense contractors.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX)) and Lockheed Martin Corp jointly produce Javelins, while Raytheon makes Stingers. 
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 1.41% at $427.30 and RTX higher by 1.92% at $97.64 during the market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT + RTX)

Looking At Lockheed Martin's Recent Whale Trades
Why Lockheed Martin Shares Are Falling
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
(LMT) - Analyzing Lockheed Martin Corporation's Short Interest
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Germany To Buy 35 Lockheed F-35 Fighter Jets: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com