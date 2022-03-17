European Demand For US Drones, Missiles Increases After Russian Invasion: Reuters
- Reuters reported that European governments approached the U.S. government and defense contractors with a shopping list of arms, including drones, missiles, and missile defenses, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for U.S. weaponry.
- Germany, along with its potential deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) F-35 jet fighters, has inquired about systems to defend against ballistic missiles, the report noted, citing sources familiar with the situation.
- Poland is planning to purchase sophisticated Reaper drone systems from the U.S. on an urgent basis, the report added, noting a Polish government official.
- Requests are also coming in from other countries in Eastern Europe, where allies are keen to acquire weaponry that Ukraine has successfully used against Russian forces, the report mentioned.
- European allies are "doubling down" on their defense spending, the report quoted Mara Karlin, a Pentagon deputy defense secretary.
- The Pentagon has re-established a team to respond to the increased demand to speed up U.S. government approval for sales and transfers of arms produced by American defense contractors.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX)) and Lockheed Martin Corp jointly produce Javelins, while Raytheon makes Stingers.
- Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 1.41% at $427.30 and RTX higher by 1.92% at $97.64 during the market session on Thursday.
