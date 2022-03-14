 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Germany To Buy 35 Lockheed F-35 Fighter Jets: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Germany To Buy 35 Lockheed F-35 Fighter Jets: Reuters
  • Germany plans to buy 35 U.S. F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) to replace its aging Tornado, reported Reuters.
  • Germany also plans to purchase 15 Eurofighter jets equipped for electronic warfare from Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY), the report cited a confidential document sent to lawmakers.
  • "After careful consideration of all available options, I have decided to proceed with the procurement of the F-35 as a replacement for the Tornado in the nuclear engagement role," the report quoted a statement issued by Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht.
  • The report added that the German air force has been flying the Tornado since the 1980s, and Berlin plans to phase it out between 2025 and 2030. The Tornado is the only German aircraft capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs stored in Germany in the event of a conflict.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $440.68 and EADSY higher by 1.60% at $28.27 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT + EADSY)

This Company's Technology Was Chosen To Replace LiDAR By A Leading Israeli Defense Force Integrator
This Company's Technology Was Chosen To Replace LiDAR By A Leading Israeli Defense Force Integrator
Could Boeing Be Set To Emerge As A Leading Defense Stock?
Lockheed Martin Whale Trades Spotted
Airbus Delivers 49 Commercial Aircraft In February
Members Of Congress Buy Energy, Defense Stocks Prior To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine: Who They Are, What They Bought
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com