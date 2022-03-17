BRP Expands Manufacturing Capacity In Michigan
- BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) plans to begin the construction in April to expand its existing Manitou pontoon boat plant in Lansing while adding manufacturing and warehousing capacity in St. Johns, Michigan.
- BRP expects close to 200 new jobs at its Manitou manufacturing plant. BRP acquired Manitou in 2018.
- BRP received performance-based workforce training credits and grants with the assistance of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP).
- Price Action: DOOO shares traded higher by 0.69% at $68.88 on the last check Thursday.
