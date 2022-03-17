 Skip to main content

BRP Expands Manufacturing Capacity In Michigan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
  • BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOOplans to begin the construction in April to expand its existing Manitou pontoon boat plant in Lansing while adding manufacturing and warehousing capacity in St. Johns, Michigan.
  • BRP expects close to 200 new jobs at its Manitou manufacturing plant. BRP acquired Manitou in 2018.
  • BRP received performance-based workforce training credits and grants with the assistance of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP).
  • Price Action: DOOO shares traded higher by 0.69% at $68.88 on the last check Thursday.

