PagerDuty Shares Soar As Analysts Foresee Sharp Upside Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 11:44am   Comments
  • Analysts continue to see sharp upside in PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PDpost Q4 beat.
  • Monness Crespi analyst Brian White raised the price target to $44 from $40 (64% upside) and kept a Buy.
  • PagerDuty has a significant opportunity in the real-time digital operations market but a more modest valuation than other next-gen software vendors, White said.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Chad Bennett cut the price target to $45 from $52 (68% upside) given the recent compression in peer multiples while keeping a Buy. 
  • Bennett argued that PagerDuty proved that its return to 30%-plus growth in mid-2022 is a sustainable level of development for the company on a trajectory toward $1 billion of ARR.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target from $54 to $49 (83% upside), while RBC Capital raised the price target from $45 to $46 (71% upside).
  • Price Action: PD shares traded higher by 15.60% at $31.03 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2021TD SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2021Craig-HallumMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

