PagerDuty Shares Soar As Analysts Foresee Sharp Upside Post Q4
- Analysts continue to see sharp upside in PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) post Q4 beat.
- Monness Crespi analyst Brian White raised the price target to $44 from $40 (64% upside) and kept a Buy.
- PagerDuty has a significant opportunity in the real-time digital operations market but a more modest valuation than other next-gen software vendors, White said.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Chad Bennett cut the price target to $45 from $52 (68% upside) given the recent compression in peer multiples while keeping a Buy.
- Bennett argued that PagerDuty proved that its return to 30%-plus growth in mid-2022 is a sustainable level of development for the company on a trajectory toward $1 billion of ARR.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target from $54 to $49 (83% upside), while RBC Capital raised the price target from $45 to $46 (71% upside).
- Price Action: PD shares traded higher by 15.60% at $31.03 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for PD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|TD Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for PD
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech