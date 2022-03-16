 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why PagerDuty Shares Are Surging After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why PagerDuty Shares Are Surging After Hours

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares are surging in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance. 

PagerDuty said fourth-quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $78.5 million, which beat the $76.08 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share.

PagerDuty expects first-quarter revenue to be between $81.5 million and $83.5 million versus the $80.2 million estimate. The company expects to record an adjusted earnings loss between 8 and 9 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share. 

PagerDuty is a software company that offers on-call management.

PD 52-Week Range: $24.02 - $50.33

The stock was up 12.4% in after hours at $30.23 at press time.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PD)

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
PagerDuty's Earnings: A Preview
PagerDuty's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com