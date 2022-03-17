Instacart Partners With Office Depot To Offer Same-Day Delivery
- ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP) said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Office Depot, has partnered with the online grocery platform, Instacart.
- Under the agreement, the parties will offer same-day delivery from more than 1,000 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores across the U.S.
- More than 70 million U.S. households can shop from office and school supplies from Office Depot through Instacart.
- Price Action: ODP shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $46.51 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.