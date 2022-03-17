 Skip to main content

Lee, Wrangler Owner Kontoor Brands Appoints New Co-COOs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:56am   Comments
  • Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) has appointed Chris Waldeck and Tom Waldron as Co-Chief Operating Officers (COOs).
  • Chris Waldeck will assume responsibility for Kontoor's international markets and Direct to Consumer (DTC) channels, in addition to his continued responsibilities as EVP and Global Brand President of Lee.
  • Tom Waldron will handle the operational side of the business, in addition to his continued responsibilities as EVP and Global Brand President of Wrangler.
  • Price Action: KTB shares closed higher by 4.71% at $44.49 on Wednesday.

