5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.02 Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) - P/E: 7.63 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.87 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 7.07 Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) - P/E: 7.67

This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.19 in Q4 and is now $0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.49%, which has increased by 0.35% from 8.14% last quarter.

Most recently, Genie Energy reported earnings per share at $1.12, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.67%, which has increased by 1.77% from 3.9% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.36 in Q3 and is now $0.7. UGI has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.93, which has increased by 373.53% compared to Q4, which was -0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.01%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 3.05%.

Brookfield Renewable saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.21 in Q3 to $-0.12 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.8%, which has increased by 0.9% from last quarter's yield of 2.9%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.