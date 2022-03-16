 Skip to main content

Carvana Launches Next-Day Delivery To Ames Area Residents
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 8:56am   Comments
  • Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) said it offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Ames area residents in Iowa.
  • Customers can shop more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, and schedule next-day vehicle delivery in five minutes.
  • Carvana customers can save time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online. 
  • Customers can trade-in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com.
  • Price Action: CVNA shares are trading higher by 3.79% at $125.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

