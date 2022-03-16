Carvana Launches Next-Day Delivery To Ames Area Residents
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) said it offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Ames area residents in Iowa.
- Customers can shop more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, and schedule next-day vehicle delivery in five minutes.
- Carvana customers can save time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online.
- Customers can trade-in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com.
- Price Action: CVNA shares are trading higher by 3.79% at $125.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
