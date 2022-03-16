 Skip to main content

Amazon Introduces Game Replicating Metaverse to Help Users Learn Cloud Computing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNlaunched an online role-playing game to help the users pick up cloud-computing skills.
  • AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner allows the users to create their avatar who moves through a virtual city, helping its denizens solve technology-related cloud issues, CNBC reports
  • Also Read: Read How Facebook’s Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg’s Words
  • Users gain points for completing Amazon Web Services simulations and puzzles.
  • Cloud Quest looked to help explain “core AWS services and categories,” including computing, storage, database and security services, and essential cloud solutions.
  • Amazon also launched other cloud-training services. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.85% at $2,972.25 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

