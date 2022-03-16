Amazon Introduces Game Replicating Metaverse to Help Users Learn Cloud Computing
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched an online role-playing game to help the users pick up cloud-computing skills.
- AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner allows the users to create their avatar who moves through a virtual city, helping its denizens solve technology-related cloud issues, CNBC reports.
- Users gain points for completing Amazon Web Services simulations and puzzles.
- Cloud Quest looked to help explain “core AWS services and categories,” including computing, storage, database and security services, and essential cloud solutions.
- Amazon also launched other cloud-training services.
