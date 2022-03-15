MongoDB Expands Partnership With Amazon Web Services
- MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has expanded a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS).
- Under the six-year agreement, MongoDB and AWS will deploy initiatives to make it easier for joint customers to advance cloud adoption.
- Both companies have agreed to collaborate across sales, customer support, solution architecture, marketing.
- The parties will also work together to offer new joint capabilities for customers in the areas of serverless, AWS Graviton processors, and AWS Outposts.
- The company expects the partnership to support its expansion into further AWS Regions across the globe and U.S. Public Sector with FedRAMP authorization.
- Price Action: MDB shares are trading by 0.34% at $291.16 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.