 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MongoDB Expands Partnership With Amazon Web Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
MongoDB Expands Partnership With Amazon Web Services
  • MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has expanded a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNAmazon Web Services Inc (AWS).
  • Under the six-year agreement, MongoDB and AWS will deploy initiatives to make it easier for joint customers to advance cloud adoption.
  • Both companies have agreed to collaborate across sales, customer support, solution architecture, marketing.
  • The parties will also work together to offer new joint capabilities for customers in the areas of serverless, AWS Graviton processors, and AWS Outposts.
  • The company expects the partnership to support its expansion into further AWS Regions across the globe and U.S. Public Sector with FedRAMP authorization.
  • Price Action: MDB shares are trading by 0.34% at $291.16 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MDB)

Smart For Life Agrees To Acquire Vitamin & Supplement Company Ceautamed For Undisclosed Sum
Here's Why Amazon, Etsy And Target Shares Are Rising
Analyzing AMAZON.COM Inc's Short Interest
What Exactly Is This Web 3.0? And Why Does It Matter?
Cannabis Stash Box Producer Kulbi And NMBL Team Up Expanding Marijuana Accessories Offering On Amazon.com
China's Lockdown Of Tech Hubs To Hamper Amazon, Walmart's Online Delivery: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com