 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lucira Health Terminates COVID-19 Test-Related Patent Agreement With Eiken Chemical
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Lucira Health Terminates COVID-19 Test-Related Patent Agreement With Eiken Chemical
  • According to an SEC filingLucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) has terminated a Patent License with Eiken Chemical Co Ltd, effective May 12, 2022.
  • The Company terminated the agreement because certain Eiken Licensed Patents have expired, all of which are locations in which the Company operates.
  • According to the agreement announced in July 2020, Eiken granted Lucira Health a sublicensable, non-exclusive license under certain patents, relating, in part, to loop-mediated isothermal amplification for nucleic acid-based COVID-19 in-vitro diagnostic tests in the U.S. 
  • Related: Lucira Health Shares Fall After Announcing Debt Facility Of $80M.
  • The Company also has limited have-made rights for the Eiken Licensed Patents. 
  • Following termination of the agreement, the Company will not be required to make any future payments under the contract. 
  • Price Action: LHDX shares closed 6.54% lower at $2.86 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LHDX)

Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: DocuSign, Clearside Biomedical And More
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Lucira Health Shares Fall After Announcing Debt Facility Of $80M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com