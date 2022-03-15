SoftBank-Owned Arm Ltd Looks To Prune ~1K Jobs As It Prepares For IPO
- SoftBank Group Corp(OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF)-owned Arm Ltd looks to slash 15% of its workforce as it prepares for its initial public offering, Bloomberg reports.
- Arm aims to trim 12% - 15% of U.K. staff to control spending and focus on fewer projects.
- The British semiconductor designer could prune up to 1,000 jobs. However, most of the layoffs will not affect engineers.
- Rene Haas became Arm's CEO in 2021 as its proposed deal with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell flat following global regulatory opposition.
- Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 3.48% at $213.30 on Monday.
