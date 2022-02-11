 Skip to main content

SoftBank-Owned Arm Faces China Roadblock After Nvidia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 7:39am   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) U.K. chip designer Arm Ltd's escalating battle at its renegade China unit has jeopardized its IPO ambitions, the Financial Times reports.
  • The joint venture head, Allen Wu, has launched a third legal case against Arm China through one of his shareholder companies. Wu's latest case aims to get reappointed to the Arm China board. 
  • It marks Wu's latest effort to maintain control over the crucial business unit and risks disrupting SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son's U.S. listing ambitions for Arm. 
  • Arm China has historically contributed around a fifth of Arm's overall sales.  
  • Arm's planned merger with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDAcollapsed this week amid political and regulatory resistance in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. 
  • Arm's struggle to regain control of its J.V. in China has dragged on for almost two years. 
  • Arm warned in January that it was unable to verify Arm China's revenues due to the dispute. 
  • A lack of clarity over a critical business unit's financials and legal battles in a notoriously hostile chip market potentially makes it difficult to value Arm's business. 
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 3.3% at $258.24 in the premarket on the last check Friday. SFTBY shares closed lower by 5.61% at $23.37 on Thursday.

