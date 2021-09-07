 Skip to main content

Hulu's Price Hike Indicates Sustained Streaming Demand
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is raising the prices for Hulu streaming service by a monthly $1, Disney Plus Informer reports.
  • The ad-supported tier will cost a monthly $6.99. The ad-free tier will cost $12.99 a month from October 8.
  • In March, Disney+ raised the subscription price by $1 for a total of $7.99 a month. In July, ESPN+ increased its price from $5.99 to $6.99 a month.
  • The price for live TV plans and Disney streaming bundle, including Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ will remain unchanged at a monthly cost of $13.99.
  • Hulu last reported 42.8 million subscribers, with 39.1 million subscribed to its SVOD subscription and 3.7 million subscripted to its live TV and SVOD plan.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 1.82% at $184.26 on the last check Tuesday.

