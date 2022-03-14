 Skip to main content

Vista Outdoor Partners With Investor Engagement Firm Stockperks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:01am   Comments
  • Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) and retail investor engagement company Stockperks have launched Vista Outdoor Shareholder Rewards Program on the Stockperks app.
  • The partnership will bring Vista Outdoor brands onto Stockperks' platform, enabling perk redemption for Vista Outdoor shareholders.
  • Retail shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app can redeem merchandise discounts across Vista Outdoor's brands.
  • Perks will be updated throughout the year featuring many more of the brands in the Vista Outdoor portfolio.
  • "Stockperks is a platform that enables us to bring our outdoor mission to retail investors while rewarding them for being shareholders of Vista Outdoor," said Shelly Hubbard, VP of Investor Relations for Vista Outdoor.
  • Price Action: VSTO shares closed lower by 1.32% at $35.76 on Friday.

