Elon Musk Sells All His Homes In California; Here's How Much His 7 Houses Sold For
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
Elon Musk Sells All His Homes In California; Here's How Much His 7 Houses Sold For

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sold all seven of the houses he once owned in California, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

In 2020, he announced on Twitter that he will be selling all his physical possessions, including his real estate.  

In 2019, WSJ reported Musk owned six homes clustered in Bel Air near the Hotel Bel-Air along with a 100-year-old estate in Hillsborough, which is in northern California. 

Between June 2020 and November 2021, Musk sold off all seven homes, taking in about $128 million, making a profit of around $25 million. 

The buyers of the houses include Kirill Evstratov, founder and CEO of financial tech company Unlimint, splashy L.A. developer Ardie Tavangarian, and William Ding, the Chinese billionaire and founder of mobile gaming company NetEase.

Also See: Elon Musk Faces Legal Challenge Over Claim That His Tesla Financing Tweet Was True

Musk also sold another one of his properties, the former home of the late actor and director Gene Wilder, to Wilder’s 53-year-old nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman

Four of Musk’s houses in Bel-Air went to Tavangarian, 63, who is known for his massive spec houses in Los Angeles. Tavangarian says he’s considering combining the four properties. 

According to WSJ sources, Musk is now living in a home in Boca Chica, Texas that he rents from SpaceX. The company has its rocket-launch facility located nearby.

Photo: paria parsamanesh on Flickr

