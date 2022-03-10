Castor Maritime Enters Three New Charter Agreements
- Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has fixed its M/V Magic Moon Panamax dry bulk carrier on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25,000.
- The charter commenced on March 6, 2022, and has a minimum duration of about 30 days.
- The company has fixed M/V Magic Argo Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 103% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes.
- The charter is expected to commence on April 4, 2022, and will have a minimum of twelve months and a maximum of fifteen months.
- The M/V Magic Venus dry bulk carrier has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes.
- The charter is expected to commence on April 15, 2022, and will have a minimum of about thirteen months and a maximum of about fifteen months.
- Price Action: CTRM shares are trading lower by 3.57% at $1.76 on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts