Castor Maritime Enters Three New Charter Agreements
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
  • Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRMhas fixed its M/V Magic Moon Panamax dry bulk carrier on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25,000.
  • The charter commenced on March 6, 2022, and has a minimum duration of about 30 days.
  • The company has fixed M/V Magic Argo Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 103% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. 
  • The charter is expected to commence on April 4, 2022, and will have a minimum of twelve months and a maximum of fifteen months.
  • The M/V Magic Venus dry bulk carrier has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. 
  • The charter is expected to commence on April 15, 2022, and will have a minimum of about thirteen months and a maximum of about fifteen months.
  • Price Action: CTRM shares are trading lower by 3.57% at $1.76 on the last check Thursday.

