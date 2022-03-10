HeartBeam, Triple Ring To Co-Develop Telehealth Solution Device For Heart Attack Monitoring
- HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) has signed a professional services agreement with Triple Ring Technologies Inc to assist in the design and development of its Telehealth complete solution 3D vector Electrocardiogram (ECG) collection device for remote heart attack or myocardial infarction (MI) monitoring.
- The joint partnership is a five-phase expedited device development project scheduled to be completed in Q4 of 2022 for a 510k submission to the FDA.
- HeartBeam has developed a personal, portable, and easy-to-use heart attack detection solution that patients can use at home to help their physicians assess whether chest pain results from a heart attack or MI.
- HeartBeam's solution employs a reusable, credit card-sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software to deliver critical data in real-time outside of a medical setting.
- The joint project will include HeartBeam Telehealth 3D vector ECG collection device builds for design verification & validation, device packaging, and a manufacturing technology transfer to a contract manufacturer to be named later.
- Price Action: BEAT shares are up 4.79% at $1.75 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General