 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shopify Collaborates With Leading Shipping Platform For E-Commerce
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Shopify Collaborates With Leading Shipping Platform For E-Commerce
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) collaborated with Shippo to make its internal shipping tool available in European markets.
  • Shippo is a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses.
  • European Shopify merchants will soon manage shipping within the Canadian e-commerce company's platform. 
  • Shopify Shipping is already available in the U.K. and France, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
  • Kaz Nejatian, VP at Shopify, said, "Our partnership with Shippo allows our merchants to meet consumer expectations for convenience, speed, and cost without having to be a shipping expert themselves."
  • Price Action: SHOP shares traded higher by 9.97% at $566.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Amazon Confidentially Scooped Veeqo In November
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Shopify, Palantir, Apple, Meta, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson, American Express And More
Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades
Is High Growth Ready To Rally? Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Shopify, Palantir
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com