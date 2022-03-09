Shopify Collaborates With Leading Shipping Platform For E-Commerce
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) collaborated with Shippo to make its internal shipping tool available in European markets.
- Shippo is a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses.
- European Shopify merchants will soon manage shipping within the Canadian e-commerce company's platform.
- Shopify Shipping is already available in the U.K. and France, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
- Kaz Nejatian, VP at Shopify, said, "Our partnership with Shippo allows our merchants to meet consumer expectations for convenience, speed, and cost without having to be a shipping expert themselves."
- Price Action: SHOP shares traded higher by 9.97% at $566.28 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.