Adaptive Biotechnologies To Lay Off ~12% Of Its Workforce, Names Tycho Peterson As CFO
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:37am   Comments
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) will be organized around two distinct business areas - Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine.

  • Adaptive's MRD business includes clonoSEQ diagnostic tests for clinicians and the clonoSEQ assay for pharmaceutical partners to support drug development and approvals. 
  • The Immune Medicine business includes research, diagnostic, and drug discovery products and services driven by T-cell mapping efforts in partnership with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). 
  • The portfolio includes immunoSEQ, T-Detect, and drug discovery collaborations with Genentech and Nykode. 
  • Also See: Adaptive Biotechnologies Clocks 26% Jump In Q4 Revenues.
  • The MRD and Immune Medicine business areas will be led by Nitin Sood and Sharon Benzeno, respectively. 
  • In conjunction with the reorganization, Adaptive is reducing the workforce by ~12% and will deprioritize projects and programs that are no longer aligned with the goals of the two business areas.
  • "I am confident this reorganization and new leadership in place will set Adaptive up for breakthrough growth in 2022 and beyond," said Chad Robins, CEO & Co-founder. 
  • The Company has also appointed Tycho Peterson as the chief financial officer (CFO).
  • Mr. Peterson most recently held a 23-year tenure with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, where he served as managing director, life science tools, and diagnostics in the health care group.
  • Price Action: ADPT shares are up 11.40% at $13.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap Management Movers Trading Ideas General

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com