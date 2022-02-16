 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adaptive Biotechnologies Clocks 26% Jump In Q4 Revenues
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Adaptive Biotechnologies Clocks 26% Jump In Q4 Revenues

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPTreported Q4 sales of $37.9 million, +26% Y/Y, beating the estimate of $36.37 million.

  • "As we move into 2022, I am encouraged by the momentum and the multiple shots on goal across our businesses, which could positively inflect the trajectory of the company," said Chad Robins, Co-founder, and CEO.
  • Q4 sequencing revenue increased 81% to $23.1 million from $12.7 million, while development revenue dropped 15% to $14.9 million.
  • Adaptive said that clinical testing volume for its ClonoSeq sequencing assay for the minimal residual disease increased 41% to 6,356 tests in the quarter, from 4,539 tests.
  • Net loss per share grew to $(0.43) from $(0.33) a year ago, and beating the consensus of $(0.45).
  • Adaptive finished the year with $570.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for T-Detect COVID to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection with over 30,000 tests ordered.
  • Price Action: ADPT shares traded 1.09% higher at $14.85 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Recap: Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Larimar Plunges On Extension Of Clinical Hold, ImmunityBio Gains On Positive Data, Adcom Test Awaits Avenue Therapeutics
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com