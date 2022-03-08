 Skip to main content

Greenland Partners With Princeton NuEnergy For Recycling Of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
Greenland Partners With Princeton NuEnergy For Recycling Of Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Princeton NuEnergy Inc to recycle lithium-ion batteries.
  • Princeton NuEnergy is a technology developer focused on developing second-life battery solutions and closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycling.
  • These batteries are used in Greenland's electric industrial vehicles, including electric forklifts, electric loaders, and electric excavators.
  • Greenland and PNE will collaborate in identifying, negotiating, and supporting battery manufacturers by providing battery-grade recycled material to develop a revenue stream for PNE, while reducing the cost of battery procurement for Greenland.
  • Price Action: GTEC shares are trading higher by 5.30% at $5.17 on the last check Tuesday.

