Greenland Partners With Princeton NuEnergy For Recycling Of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Princeton NuEnergy Inc to recycle lithium-ion batteries.
- Princeton NuEnergy is a technology developer focused on developing second-life battery solutions and closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycling.
- These batteries are used in Greenland's electric industrial vehicles, including electric forklifts, electric loaders, and electric excavators.
- Greenland and PNE will collaborate in identifying, negotiating, and supporting battery manufacturers by providing battery-grade recycled material to develop a revenue stream for PNE, while reducing the cost of battery procurement for Greenland.
- Price Action: GTEC shares are trading higher by 5.30% at $5.17 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.