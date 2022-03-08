CNS Pharmaceuticals Gives Corporate Presentation, Q&A Session

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CNS Pharmaceuticals recently received approval from swissethics for a pivotal Berubicin and GBM clinical trial

The company also participated in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference earlier in January

The five-year survival rate for GBM is only 6.8%, with the average patient population surviving 12 to 18 months after diagnosis

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, recently participated in the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference. During the event, CEO John Climaco provided a corporate presentation and then participated in a moderated questions and answer session.

In addition to being moderated, investors and interested parties were given the opportunity to submit questions to Mr. Climaco during the live event.

