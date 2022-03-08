 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Want To DJ Your Own Live Radio Show? Amazon Launched An App For It
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
Want To DJ Your Own Live Radio Show? Amazon Launched An App For It
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) showcased Amp, a new app that lets users DJ their radio shows.
  • Users can access a music catalog including “tens of millions” of songs from Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF), Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG), and independent labels.
  • Amp allows users to launch their live show, where callers can join and request to speak, CNBC reports.
  • Hosts can play music in real-time with their audience and pre-plan and schedule their shows. 
  • DJs can choose from a library of millions of songs already licensed by Amazon.
  • Amazon has signed up famous artists, including Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, and Tinashe, and social media influencers and radio hosts, to create content for the app.
  • The app is currently available for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone in beta.
  • Amazon is already in the live content business through its live streaming subsidiary Twitch, and it has beefed up its podcast library through Audible. 
  • Amp could provide additional content for users to access through Echo smart speakers, potentially boosting Amazon’s fast-growing advertising business.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.05% at $2,720.18 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Disney Targets Sports Betting To Drive ESPN's Shrinking Fortune
Why This Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Thinks Ryan Cohen's Plan May Not Work: 'Pivot In Strategy Won't Fix This Business'
Is A 'God Of War' Series Coming To Amazon? What Gamers And Investors Should Know
Analysts Change Economic Projections To Account For Rising Commodity Prices
This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
AWS Chief Exhibits Optimism Despite Recent Outages
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com