Want To DJ Your Own Live Radio Show? Amazon Launched An App For It
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) showcased Amp, a new app that lets users DJ their radio shows.
- Users can access a music catalog including “tens of millions” of songs from Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF), Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG), and independent labels.
- Amp allows users to launch their live show, where callers can join and request to speak, CNBC reports.
- Hosts can play music in real-time with their audience and pre-plan and schedule their shows.
- DJs can choose from a library of millions of songs already licensed by Amazon.
- Amazon has signed up famous artists, including Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, and Tinashe, and social media influencers and radio hosts, to create content for the app.
- The app is currently available for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone in beta.
- Amazon is already in the live content business through its live streaming subsidiary Twitch, and it has beefed up its podcast library through Audible.
- Amp could provide additional content for users to access through Echo smart speakers, potentially boosting Amazon’s fast-growing advertising business.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.05% at $2,720.18 on the last check Tuesday.
