Evercore Upgrades Dell, Calls FY23 Outlook Conservative
- Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani upgraded the rating on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to Outperform from In-Line due to several factors, including what he called the company's "very conservative" for its 2023 fiscal year outlook.
- Daryanani believes Dell will surpass its Q1 FY22 forecasts due to "share gains across [Dell's] PC and infrastructure segments," as well as a recovery in the high-end storage market.
- Daryanani said a key factor on Dell is how the high-end storage market reacts to International Business Machines Corp's (NYSE: IBM) next cycle of new mainframe computers.
- Additionally, Daryanani set a price target of $60 a share on Dell's stock (21.4% upside).
- Price Action: DELL shares traded higher by 2.47% at $50.55 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DELL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
