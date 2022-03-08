 Skip to main content

Evercore Upgrades Dell, Calls FY23 Outlook Conservative
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:54pm   Comments
  • Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani upgraded the rating on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to Outperform from In-Line due to several factors, including what he called the company's "very conservative" for its 2023 fiscal year outlook.
  • Daryanani believes Dell will surpass its Q1 FY22 forecasts due to "share gains across [Dell's] PC and infrastructure segments," as well as a recovery in the high-end storage market.
  • Daryanani said a key factor on Dell is how the high-end storage market reacts to International Business Machines Corp's (NYSE: IBM) next cycle of new mainframe computers.
  • Additionally, Daryanani set a price target of $60 a share on Dell's stock (21.4% upside).
  • Price Action: DELL shares traded higher by 2.47% at $50.55 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DELL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesIn-LineOutperform
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DELL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

