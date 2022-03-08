This Carbon Solutions Firm Looks To Go Public Via $2.2B SPAC Merger With AMCI
- LanzaTech NZ Inc looks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AMCI Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: AMCIW), the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The SPAC deal values the carbon-capture and transformation company at ~$2.2 billion.
- LanzaTech traps carbon emitted during industrial processes and uses bacteria to convert the waste gas into sustainable chemicals such as ethanol.
- LanzaTech is one of many companies developing solutions to decarbonize high-emitting industries through carbon capture and reuse.
- Companies like Chinese steelmaker Shougang Group Co add LanzaTech’s use this technology into their manufacturing process. At the same time, buyers of the resulting end products include consumer-products maker Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) and beauty company Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY).
- The cash raised from the SPAC deal will help increase the adoption of LanzaTech’s process and bring down costs.
- LanzaTech will likely raise a $125 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT), Basf SE (OTC: BASFY), and Khosla Ventures.
- Price Action: AMCI shares traded higher by 0.82% at $9.78 on the last check Tuesday.
