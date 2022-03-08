Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 8, 2022: Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN, GameStop, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSE: OIL) President Joe Biden is racing to avoid a fight with Congress over banning Russian oil imports. In the interim, Brent Crude Oil prices approach $130 per barrel, causing ETNs and ETFs with oil exposure, to rise. Shares are trading 4.17% higher in Tuesday’s premarket session.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) HBO released a documentary called "Gaming Wall Street," which chronicles the short squeeze incident that took the internet by storm in January 2021.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sales from its plant in Shanghai fell in February from January, following the pattern of other electric-vehicle makers. Tesla delivered 56,515 vehicles from its Chinese plant, according to reports. About 33,000 were exported into Europe and 23,000 were sold in China.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced Tuesday that it plans to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for around $5.4 billion as part of an effort to better protect its cloud customers. The tech giant said it will pay $23 a share for the publicly traded firm, which was founded in 2004.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSE: WEAT) Geopolitical tensions are adding to the volatility in the grain markets, which were already being impacted by weather issues and concerns over rising fertilizer prices. Shares are trading 4.72% lower in Tuesday’s premarket session.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) Precious metals prices including gold are increasing due to volatility over geopolitical tensions. Gold is approaching $2,000 per ounce, the highest it has been since August 2020. Shares are trading 1.29% higher in Tuesday’s premarket session.

AMC Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: AMC) Last week, CEO Adam Aron shared updates related to cryptocurrencies, citing a “big opportunity.” Aron added that while AMC was looking to potentially issue its own cryptocurrency, it would depend on how regulatory frameworks unfold. Along with cryptocurrency, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal now constitute more than 15% of AMC’s online ticketing activity.

Barclays iPath Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Series B (NYSE: JJN) The underlying Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on nickel. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 259.5% from its 52-week low of $20.71 per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen purchased a 9.8% stake in the company. Cohen issued a letter stating, "We believe Bed Bath needs to narrow its focus to fortify operations and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand, while simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives that include separating buybuy Baby, Inc and a full sale of the company."