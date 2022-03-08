Amazon Prime Video Eyes Sony's Popular PlayStation Franchise For TV Adaptation
- Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime Video is eyeing the television adaptation of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) popular PlayStation franchise "God of War," Deadline reports.
- Amazon is discussing a live-action TV series based on the mythology-themed video game.
- "The Expanse" creators and producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and "Wheel of Time" showrunner Rafe Judkins will helm the adaptation.
- The God of War franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio spans seven games across four PlayStation consoles.
- The God of War details ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity's influence.
- After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for an opportunity to redeem his fate.
