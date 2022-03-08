 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Prime Video Eyes Sony's Popular PlayStation Franchise For TV Adaptation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Prime Video Eyes Sony's Popular PlayStation Franchise For TV Adaptation
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime Video is eyeing the television adaptation of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) popular PlayStation franchise "God of War," Deadline reports.
  • Amazon is discussing a live-action TV series based on the mythology-themed video game. 
  • "The Expanse" creators and producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and "Wheel of Time" showrunner Rafe Judkins will helm the adaptation.
  • The God of War franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio spans seven games across four PlayStation consoles. 
  • The God of War details ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity's influence. 
  • After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for an opportunity to redeem his fate.
  • Price Action: SONY shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $95.82 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + SONY)

Amazon Remains JPMorgan's Top Overall Idea In Internet
Amazon's Stock Falls — But Where Is It Headed Next?
Gridiron Streaming Fight: Could Apple Beat Amazon To NFL Rights Carriage Deal?
Amazon Confidentially Scooped Veeqo In November
Chewy, GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: How Have Ryan Cohen's E-Commerce Bets Performed?
Analysis: Why Is Disney Releasing 'Turning Red' In Just One Hollywood Movie Theater?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com