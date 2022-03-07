 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kohl's Plans To Open New Smaller Format Stores, Grow Sephora Business
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Kohl's Plans To Open New Smaller Format Stores, Grow Sephora Business
  • Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) provided a long-term financial target update, expecting low-single digits percent sales growth and mid-to-high single digits percent EPS growth.
  • The company aims to grow the Sephora business to $2 billion through an expanded store rollout to 850 stores.
  • The company also plans to acquire new customers with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Returns.
  • Kohl’s also seeks to enhance its portfolio. It plans to drive growth in Active and Casual categories, grow its dress business, improve Card Rewards earn to 7.5% every day, and introduce a co-branded credit card in 2023.
  • Kohl’s expects to open 100 new smaller format stores in the next four years.
  • The company also seeks to grow the digital business to $8 billion. The company plans to roll out self-serve buy online, pick up in-store to all stores in 2022.
  • It sees an operating cash flow of more than $5.5 billion and about $2.5 billion of free cash flow during 2022-2024.
  • As announced last week, the company increased its dividend by 100% and authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading lower by 5.40% at $55.60 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSS)

5 Times Jim Cramer Was Wrong
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Are Kohl's Shares Trading Higher Today
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Kohl's: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com