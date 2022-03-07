 Skip to main content

Interface Picks Laurel Hurd To Succeed Daniel Hendrix As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:36am   Comments
  • Interface Inc (NASDAQ: TILEhas appointed Laurel M. Hurd as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022.
  • Hurd will succeed Daniel T. Hendrix, who will continue with the company as Chairman of the board of directors.
  • Hurd has spent most of her career at Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL).
  • Hurd also was recently appointed as an independent director of the board of Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO), where she serves on the audit and compensation committees.
  • Price Action: TILE shares traded lower by 0.21% at $14.01 on the last check Monday.

